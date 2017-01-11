California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10,452,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 640,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 120.8% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 80,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1,130.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 590,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 542,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) traded up 0.09% on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. 104,007 shares of the stock traded hands. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.68.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.27 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 19.14%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post $2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. FBR & Co upped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

In other TEGNA news, insider Gracia C. Martore sold 140,179 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,123,188.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,157.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, formerly Gannett Co, Inc, includes a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company operates through two segments: TEGNA Media (Media Segment) and TEGNA Digital (Digital Segment). Its media business includes approximately 50 television stations operating in over 40 markets and offers television programming and digital content.

