California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 21,700 Shares of Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,564,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Corporation were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 127,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) traded up 0.28% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,895 shares. Frontier Communications Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.27 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Frontier Communications Corporation had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corporation will post ($0.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Frontier Communications Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-buys-21700-shares-of-frontier-communications-corporation-ftr/1147942.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr lowered Frontier Communications Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.46 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Corporation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Hilliard Lyons restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Frontier Communications Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Frontier Communications Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontier Communications Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

Frontier Communications Corporation Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) offers a range of voice, data, and video services and products. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers in each of its markets. The Company’s product portfolio includes Internet access, broadband-enabled services, video services and voice services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.