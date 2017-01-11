California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,200 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 71.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) traded up 0.93% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 94,045 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company earned $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post $3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman David S. Congdon sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $3,410,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,830.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman David S. Congdon sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $60,856.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a less-than-truckload (LTL), union-free motor carrier company. The Company provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, which include ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The Company offers a range of other services that include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing.

