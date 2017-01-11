California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12,407,000 Stake in Energen Corporation (EGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Energen Corporation were worth $12,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energen Corporation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,517,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,405,000 after buying an additional 310,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Energen Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,533,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,347,000 after buying an additional 171,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Energen Corporation by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,941,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,807,000 after buying an additional 169,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Energen Corporation by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 909,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,845,000 after buying an additional 45,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Energen Corporation by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 903,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,552,000 after buying an additional 130,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.19. 36,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $5.55 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. Energen Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $64.44.

Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Energen Corporation had a negative net margin of 115.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $184.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Energen Corporation will post ($1.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGN. Drexel Hamilton began coverage on shares of Energen Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energen Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Iberia Capital set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Energen Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Energen Corporation from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Energen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energen Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

In related news, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 11,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $663,741.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,472.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energen Corporation Company Profile

Energen Corporation (Energen) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas in the Permian Basin in west Texas and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico. It is focused on increasing its oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production and proved reserves through active development and/or exploratory programs in the Permian Basin.

