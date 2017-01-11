California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12,036,000 Position in National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas Company were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas Company during the second quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Courier Capital Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Courier Capital Corp now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas Company during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) traded up 0.04% on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. 11,291 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The company’s market capitalization is $4.81 billion.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas Company had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 20.03%. The business earned $292.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post $3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Jefferies Group upgraded National Fuel Gas Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas Company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

About National Fuel Gas Company

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

