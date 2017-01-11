California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 690,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 351.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 34,017 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 66.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,480,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.8% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,678 shares. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $941 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.94 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. BlueFin Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Vetr cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.96 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a specialty retailer, operating over 1,000 retail stores and online at ae.com and aerie.com in the United States and internationally. The Company operates in the segment of American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand) retail stores, Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters retail stores and AEO Direct.

