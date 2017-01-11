Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$6.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFW. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Paradigm Capital reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$2.90 to C$2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.33.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) traded down 1.15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 432,751 shares. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company’s market cap is $598.70 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/calfrac-well-services-ltd-cfw-given-new-c6-50-price-target-at-bmo-capital-markets/1148255.html.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is a provider of specialized oilfield services. The Company operates through four geographical segments: Canada, the United States, Russia and Latin America. Its services include hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing and other well stimulation services. The Canadian segment provides fracturing and coiled tubing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan and southwest Manitoba.

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.