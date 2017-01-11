Caledonia Investments PLC Continues to Hold Position in Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Caledonia Investments PLC maintained its position in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 4.1% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 233.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) traded up 0.13% on Wednesday, reaching $90.64. The company had a trading volume of 303,699 shares. Philip Morris International Inc has a 12-month low of $84.46 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm earned $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Vetr cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.02 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Jun Makihara acquired 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.22 per share, for a total transaction of $178,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. The Company’s products are sold in over 180 markets. Its segments include European Union; Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

