CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several research firms have commented on CAMP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp Corp. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Aegis downgraded shares of CalAmp Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) opened at 14.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $526.58 million, a P/E ratio of 297.40 and a beta of 1.37. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $19.67.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.40 million for the quarter. CalAmp Corp. had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard K. Vitelle sold 27,360 shares of CalAmp Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $410,947.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 284,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 2,992 shares of CalAmp Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp Corp. by 12.2% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 1,112,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 121,331 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in CalAmp Corp. during the second quarter valued at $674,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp Corp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 384,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its stake in CalAmp Corp. by 20.0% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CalAmp Corp. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp Corp.

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

