Cairn Energy PLC (CNE) PT Raised to GBX 300 at Jefferies Group

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Group from GBX 285 ($3.47) to GBX 300 ($3.65) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of Cairn Energy PLC to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.55) to GBX 250 ($3.04) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Cairn Energy PLC to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 243 ($2.96) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cairn Energy PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.92) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 230.17 ($2.80).

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) opened at 239.52 on Monday. Cairn Energy PLC has a one year low of GBX 124.70 and a one year high of GBX 243.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 200.69. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.37 billion.

Cairn Energy PLC Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC (Cairn) is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas exploration and development company. The Company’s portfolio is focused on approximately three geographical regions, such as North West Europe, the Atlantic Margin and the Mediterranean. Cairn has exploration and appraisal assets in the Atlantic Margin, North West Europe and the Mediterranean, and core development assets in the North Sea.

