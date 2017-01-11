CACI International, Inc. (CACI) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.13.

Shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) traded up 0.08% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.95. 120,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.94. CACI International has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $133.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.23.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.82. CACI International had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CACI International will post $6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $131,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $827,740.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $35,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,849.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

