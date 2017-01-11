Cabela’s Inc (CAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabela’s Inc (NYSE:CAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabela's has outperformed the Zacks categorized sector in the past one year. The company has been exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, after it came under pressure from an activist fund. It accepted the buyout offer of Bass Pro Shops in all-cash deal valued at $5.5 billion. However, as per recent rumors the Federal regulators have raised questions over the deal. Soft economic recovery, deceleration in the sale of sporting goods and stiff competition from both brick & mortar and e-commerce have made things tough for Cabela’s. Moreover, the company’s expansion in the geographies where it already serves has boomeranged, thus cannibalizing sales and leading to lower traffic count at existing stores. The acquisition will result in a giant that will control over 20% of the U.S. hunting, camping, and fishing market. The deal will help the combined entity to generate significant revenue and cost savings.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Cabela’s from a neutral rating to a not rated rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Feltl & Co. cut Cabela’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners cut Cabela’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC cut Cabela’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $65.50 target price on shares of Cabela’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.19.

Cabela’s (NYSE:CAB) opened at 57.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.66. Cabela’s has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $63.60.

Cabela’s (NYSE:CAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $996.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Cabela’s had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.99%. Cabela’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cabela’s will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabela’s during the second quarter valued at about $1,611,000. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cabela’s during the second quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabela’s by 25.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabela’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabela’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabela’s Company Profile

Cabela’s Incorporated is a specialty retailer and a direct marketer of hunting, fishing, camping and related outdoor merchandise. The Company offers national and regional brand products, including its Cabela’s brand. The Company’s segments include Retail, Direct, Financial Services, and Corporate Overhead and Other.

