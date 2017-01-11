CA, Inc. (CA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CA, Inc. (NYSE:CA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.75 to $26.00 in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CA in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CA in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

CA (NYSE:CA) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.95. 686,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.18. CA has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81.

CA (NYSE:CA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CA will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CA by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,992,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,342,000 after buying an additional 2,866,538 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,107,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,787,000 after buying an additional 77,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,980,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,137,000 after buying an additional 208,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in CA by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,633,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,608,000 after buying an additional 580,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,665,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,494,000 after buying an additional 589,147 shares during the last quarter.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

