Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Receives Neutral Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,590 ($19.34) target price on the stock.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.99) target price on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($15.69) target price on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,310 ($15.93) to GBX 1,480 ($18.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,350 ($16.42) to GBX 1,475 ($17.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Burberry Group plc to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.42) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,432.75 ($17.42).

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) traded up 1.83% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1561.00. 3,745,825 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.85 billion. Burberry Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,039.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,571.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,453.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,365.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,449 ($17.62) per share, with a total value of £19,822.32 ($24,105.95).

About Burberry Group plc

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

