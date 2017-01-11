Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) – Research analysts at Feltl & Co. dropped their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Bunge Limited in a research report issued on Wednesday. Feltl & Co. analyst B. Rystrom now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. Feltl & Co. also issued estimates for Bunge Limited’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Bunge Limited had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Bunge Limited’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bunge Limited (BG) Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/bunge-limited-bg-expected-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-1-35-per-share/1147627.html.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price objective on Bunge Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bunge Limited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.11.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) opened at 70.40 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bunge Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bunge Limited (BG) Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/bunge-limited-bg-expected-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-1-35-per-share/1147627.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited by 0.3% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 118,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited during the second quarter worth about $1,123,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited during the second quarter worth about $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited Company Profile

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products. The Edible oil products and milling products segments include businesses that produce and sell edible oil based products, including vegetable oils, shortenings, margarines and mayonnaise, and milled grain products, such as wheat flours, corn-based products and rice.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.