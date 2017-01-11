Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 7th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) remained flat at $11.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 659,036 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.39. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.09.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post $0.90 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Floyd F. Sherman sold 12,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $139,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 641,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,746.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 193.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. It offers solution to its customers providing manufacturing, supply and installation of a range of structural and related building products.

