Buckle, Inc. (The) (BKE) Position Increased by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE) by 1,179.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckle, Inc. (The) were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) by 12.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) traded down 2.01% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. 380,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.11. Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36.

Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Buckle, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Buckle, Inc. (The)’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Buckle, Inc. will post $2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Buckle, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Buckle, Inc. (The)

The Buckle, Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The Company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company provides customer services, such as free hemming, free gift-wrapping, easy layaways, the Buckle private label credit card, and a frequent shopper program.

