Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 398,062 Shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AQXP) Stock

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 398,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $6,838,705.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) opened at 18.01 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $421.85 million. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($2.03) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/bros-advisors-lp-baker-purchases-398062-shares-of-aquinox-pharmaceuticals-inc-aqxp-stock/1147451.html.

A number of research firms have commented on AQXP. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQXP. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 530,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 125,798 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 877,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 57,738 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 89.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 86,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 220,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 232,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company operates in the segment of identification and development of therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.