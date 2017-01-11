Brokers Set Expectations for Sonic Corp.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (SONC)

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings dropped their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Sonic Corp. in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Sonic Corp. had a negative return on equity of 88.45% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Sonic Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens downgraded Sonic Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sonic Corp. from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on shares of Sonic Corp. from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Sonic Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) opened at 26.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.46. Sonic Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Corp. by 34.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Corp. during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in Sonic Corp. during the second quarter valued at $141,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Corp. during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Corp. during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Corp.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. The Company has around 3,512 Sonic Drive-Ins in 44 states of the United States. The Company’s product categories include Burgers, Coneys and Hot Dogs, Chicken, Breakfast, Snacks and Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream, and Wacky Pack.

