Brokers Set Expectations for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2016 Earnings (BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHLB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q4 2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s FY2017 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHLB) traded down 0.56% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 95,553 shares. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm earned $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director James Williar Dunlaevy sold 19,540 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $570,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,026.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Burton sold 6,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $217,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $122,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 31.2% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 95.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $207,000.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc (Berkshire) is the holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank) and Berkshire Insurance Group. Berkshire offers a range of deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management products to retail, commercial, not-for-profit and municipal customers in its market areas. Its product offerings also include retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management and commercial interest rate swaps.

