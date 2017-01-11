Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Price Target at $89.66

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.66.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.16 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $102.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $302,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,899,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,035,237.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernt Reitan sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $665,122.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,845.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,331,000 after buying an additional 536,612 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.9% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 290,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 146.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 694,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,075,000 after buying an additional 413,296 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 216,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) opened at 85.93 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $94.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.10. The firm earned $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post $6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns various brands, such as Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Pullmantur, Azamara Club Cruises, CDF Croisieres de France and joint venture interest in TUI Cruises. It operates approximately 23 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 68,600 berths under its Royal Caribbean International brand, offering cruise itineraries that range from 2 to 24 nights.

