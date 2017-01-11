Brokerages Set Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS) Price Target at $1,189.50

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,189.50 ($14.47).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.38) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,362 ($16.56) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Panmure Gordon lifted their price objective on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC from GBX 1,285 ($15.63) to GBX 1,420 ($17.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC from GBX 1,320 ($16.05) to GBX 1,370 ($16.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) opened at 1189.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 933.37 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,210.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,124.54. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 728.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,319.20.

In related news, insider Mark Reckitt bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,192 ($14.50) per share, with a total value of £47,680 ($57,983.70).

About Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products-Utilities, Infrastructure Products-Roads and Galvanizing Services.

