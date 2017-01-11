Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc (DOL) Price Target at $110.77

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$110.77.
DOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$104.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL) opened at 98.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $104.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion and a PE ratio of 28.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates dollar stores. It has approximately 1,030 stores in operation in Canada. Its stores have an average area of approximately 9,942 square feet, and offer a range of consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, including private label and nationally branded products.
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.