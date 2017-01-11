Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc (DOL) Price Target at $110.77

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$110.77.

DOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$104.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) opened at 98.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $104.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion and a PE ratio of 28.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/brokerages-set-dollarama-inc-dol-price-target-at-110-77/1147635.html.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates dollar stores. It has approximately 1,030 stores in operation in Canada. Its stores have an average area of approximately 9,942 square feet, and offer a range of consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, including private label and nationally branded products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.