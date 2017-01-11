Brokerages Set $38.00 Target Price for Culp, Inc. (CFI)

Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CFI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $38.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Culp an industry rank of 208 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Culp from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, Director Patrick B. Flavin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $73,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Franklin N. Saxon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the third quarter valued at $146,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 2.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 705.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Culp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Culp during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Culp (NYSE:CFI) opened at 35.40 on Friday. Culp has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Culp (NYSE:CFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Culp had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm earned $75.30 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Culp will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc is a producer of mattress fabrics and marketer of upholstery fabrics for furniture in North America. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, sourcing and marketing of mattress fabrics and sewn covers used for covering mattresses and box springs, and upholstery fabrics, including cut and sewn kits used in production of upholstered furniture.

