Brokerages Set $20.91 Price Target for Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (NASDAQ:HSNGY) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Hang Seng Bank’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.91 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hang Seng Bank an industry rank of 69 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hang Seng Bank (NASDAQ:HSNGY) remained flat at $19.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of banking and financial services. The Company operates through four segments. Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment is engaged in the provision of products and services related to personal banking, consumer lending and wealth management.

