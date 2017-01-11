Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $1.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sphere 3D Corp. an industry rank of 147 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sphere 3D Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/brokerages-anticipate-sphere-3d-corp-any-to-post-0-17-earnings-per-share/1147310.html.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) opened at 0.2861 on Friday. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s market cap is $14.84 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company earned $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Sphere 3D Corp. had a negative net margin of 103.97% and a negative return on equity of 52.27%. Sphere 3D Corp.’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sphere 3D Corp. will post ($0.71) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. stock. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 218,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Harber Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Sphere 3D Corp. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.