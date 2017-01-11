Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Briggs & Stratton Corp. is one of the world’s largest producers of air cooled gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services these products for original equipment manufacturers worldwide. These engines are primarily aluminum alloy gasoline engines. “

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. 288,096 shares of the stock were exchanged. Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Briggs & Stratton Corporation had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business earned $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton Corporation will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s payout ratio is 83.58%.

In other Briggs & Stratton Corporation news, Chairman Todd J. Teske sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $144,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 348,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd J. Teske sold 23,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $537,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 370,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,335,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,659,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,872,000 after buying an additional 777,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Briggs & Stratton Corporation by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,019,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,322,000 after buying an additional 222,038 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Briggs & Stratton Corporation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,798,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,192,000 after buying an additional 74,463 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Briggs & Stratton Corporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,140,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Briggs & Stratton Corporation by 265.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,118,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after buying an additional 812,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation is a producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, sells and services the various products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world. It also markets and sells related service parts and accessories for its engines.

