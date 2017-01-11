Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (BPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bridgepoint Education, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. It offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The Company delivers its programs online, as well as at its traditional campuses located in Clinton, Iowa and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company was founded on the principle that those who are academically prepared deserve access to an affordable higher education without sacrificing quality, transferability of credits, accessibility and academic standards. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bridgepoint Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,058 shares. The company’s market cap is $481.43 million. Bridgepoint Education has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business earned $136.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.73 million. Bridgepoint Education had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgepoint Education will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPI. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,362,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 293,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,559,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 48,440 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 18.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 573,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 90,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 463,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 33,786 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc (Bridgepoint) is a provider of postsecondary education services. The Company’s academic institutions include Ashford University and University of the Rockies, which offer associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs online, as well as at the campuses located in Iowa and Colorado, respectively.

