Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 7,421 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 2.0% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,028,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,632,368,000 after buying an additional 6,247,583 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 29,781,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,577,000 after buying an additional 810,161 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,714,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,680,000 after buying an additional 2,987,795 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 24,227,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,690,000 after buying an additional 294,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,166,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,389,000 after buying an additional 436,801 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded down 0.70% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,401,262 shares. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company earned $22.30 billion during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.15 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.59.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

