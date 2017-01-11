Breedon Group PLC’s (BREE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) in a research report released on Thursday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 77 ($0.94) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Breedon Group PLC from GBX 84 ($1.02) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.00) target price on shares of Breedon Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Goodbody reiterated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Breedon Group PLC has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 83.50 ($1.02).

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) opened at 73.00 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 840.67 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.90. Breedon Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 54.55 and a 52-week high of GBX 77.13.

Breedon Group PLC Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is a United Kingdom-based holding company for companies involved in the quarrying, production and sale of aggregates and related activities. The Company is an integrated aggregates company. The principal activities of the Company are the quarrying of aggregates and the production of added value products, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete, collectively known as aggregates, together with related activities in Great Britain and Jersey.

