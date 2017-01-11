Breedon Group PLC (BREE) PT Raised to GBX 85

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BREE. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 77 ($0.94) price objective on shares of Breedon Group PLC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Goodbody reiterated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Breedon Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Breedon Group PLC from GBX 84 ($1.02) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 83.50 ($1.02).

Shares of Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) opened at 73.00 on Thursday. Breedon Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 54.55 and a 12 month high of GBX 77.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.90. The firm’s market cap is GBX 840.67 million.

About Breedon Group PLC

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is a United Kingdom-based holding company for companies involved in the quarrying, production and sale of aggregates and related activities. The Company is an integrated aggregates company. The principal activities of the Company are the quarrying of aggregates and the production of added value products, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete, collectively known as aggregates, together with related activities in Great Britain and Jersey.

