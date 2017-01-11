Braskem S.A. (BAK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 133.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Braskem were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braskem by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 36,946 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Braskem by 220.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 472,880 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Braskem by 36.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 404.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 291,111 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter valued at $3,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) traded up 2.47% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 173,221 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. Braskem S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.54.

BAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

About Braskem

Braskem SA produces thermoplastic resins. The Company’s segments are Basic petrochemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, the United States and Europe, and Chemical distribution. It is also engaged in the import and export of chemicals, petrochemicals and fuels, the production, supply and sale of utilities such as steam, water, compressed air, industrial gases, the provision of industrial services, and the production, supply and sale of electric energy.

