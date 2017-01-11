Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. decreased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,233,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $97,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,164,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,556,000 after buying an additional 899,738 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,195,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,734,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,087,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,950,000 after buying an additional 2,967,291 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,257,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,978,000 after buying an additional 352,003 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,701,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,979,000 after buying an additional 372,343 shares during the period.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) opened at 16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.82 billion. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.13 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -581.77%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/brandywine-realty-trust-bdn-shares-sold-by-blackrock-institutional-trust-company-n-a/1147601.html.

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Brandywine Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, industrial, retail and mixed-use properties. The Company manages its portfolio within four segments: Pennsylvania Suburbs, Philadelphia Central Business District (CBD), Metropolitan Washington, DC and Austin, Texas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.