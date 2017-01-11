BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Trading Up 8.4% Following Dividend Announcement

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 569,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9943 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 132.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $634.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of -0.06.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a grantor trust. The property of the Trust consists of an overriding royalty interest, and cash and cash equivalents held by the Trustee from time to time. The Royalty Interest entitles the Trust to a royalty on approximately 16.42% of the lesser of first approximately 90,000 barrels of the average actual daily net production of crude oil and condensate per quarter from the working interest of BP Alaska, in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope in Alaska or the average actual daily net production of crude oil and condensate per quarter from that working interest.

