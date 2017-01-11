BP plc (BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 590 at HSBC

BP plc (LON:BP) had its price objective raised by HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.57) to GBX 590 ($7.17) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.30) target price on shares of BP plc in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 418 ($5.08) target price on BP plc and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded BP plc to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.72) to GBX 510 ($6.20) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.51) target price on shares of BP plc in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded BP plc to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 480 ($5.84) to GBX 500 ($6.08) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BP plc has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 486.38 ($5.91).

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) traded up 0.31% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 513.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,913,918 shares. BP plc has a one year low of GBX 249.44 and a one year high of GBX 520.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 482.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 453.24. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 97.08 billion.

In other BP plc news, insider Nils Smedegaard Andersen bought 22,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £113,825.30 ($138,423.08). Also, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £309.40 ($376.26).

About BP plc

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company provides its customers with fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants to keep engines moving and the petrochemicals products used to make everyday items as diverse as paints, clothes and packaging. The Company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft.

