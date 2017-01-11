Box, Inc. (BOX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Box in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Vetr raised Box from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.24 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Box in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $18.00 price target on Box and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of Box (NYSE:BOX) traded up 2.77% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 387,990 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. Box has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.59. The firm’s market cap is $2.04 billion.

Box (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.34 million. Box had a negative return on equity of 144.98% and a negative net margin of 44.23%. Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Box will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Box news, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 43,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $640,685.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in shares of Box during the third quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Box by 69.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 87,572 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Box during the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Box during the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Box during the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

