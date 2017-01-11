Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,429 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) traded down 1.37% on Wednesday, reaching $127.03. 576,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.28 and a 52-week high of $144.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day moving average is $131.48.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.01. Boston Properties had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $625.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post $2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 93.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Boston Properties to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. The Company’s segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company conducts its operations through Boston Properties Limited Partnership.

