Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2016 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings in a report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial Holdings’ Q4 2016 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.87 EPS.
BPFH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Boston Private Financial Holdings from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.
Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:BPFH) opened at 16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.
Boston Private Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.70%.
In other Boston Private Financial Holdings news, Director John Morton III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,397.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George G. Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings by 215.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,227,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after buying an additional 838,135 shares during the period. Airain ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings by 41.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $1,508,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Private Financial Holdings Company Profile
