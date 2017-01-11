Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings in a report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial Holdings’ Q4 2016 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

BPFH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Boston Private Financial Holdings from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2016 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (BPFH)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/boston-private-financial-holdings-inc-expected-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-0-83-per-share-bpfh/1147341.html.

Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:BPFH) opened at 16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.

Boston Private Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.70%.

In other Boston Private Financial Holdings news, Director John Morton III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,397.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George G. Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2016 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (BPFH)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/boston-private-financial-holdings-inc-expected-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-0-83-per-share-bpfh/1147341.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings by 215.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,227,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after buying an additional 838,135 shares during the period. Airain ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings by 41.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $1,508,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.