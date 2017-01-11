Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of 3M Company (MMM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M Company were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in 3M Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M Company by 45.6% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in 3M Company by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M Company during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in 3M Company by 41.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) traded up 0.73% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.87. The company had a trading volume of 663,722 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.55. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $134.64 and a 12 month high of $182.27.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company earned $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. 3M Company had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Company will post $8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. 3M Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on 3M Company from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded 3M Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of 3M Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $176.00 target price on 3M Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 3M Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

In other news, insider Michael F. Roman sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $726,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie L. Bushman sold 10,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total value of $1,795,633.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,644.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About 3M Company

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

