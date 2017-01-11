BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. BorgWarner also updated its FY17 guidance to $3.35-3.45 EPS.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) opened at 40.77 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 6.01%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post $3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded BorgWarner from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 121,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a supplier of engineered automotive systems and components for powertrain applications. The Company operates through two segments: Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Drivetrain segment’s products include transmission components and systems, all-wheel drive (AWD) torque transfer systems and rotating electrical devices.

