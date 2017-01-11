Boohoo.Com PLC (BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOO. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.95) target price on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. N+1 Singer cut shares of Boohoo.Com PLC to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 135 ($1.64) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.58) target price on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Boohoo.Com PLC to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boohoo.Com PLC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 138.11 ($1.68).

Shares of Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) opened at 144.6999 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.34. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.63 billion. Boohoo.Com PLC has a one year low of GBX 35.25 and a one year high of GBX 147.25.

Boohoo.Com PLC Company Profile

boohoo.com plc is a holding company. The Company sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories through the boohoo.com Websites. The Company has presence in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and sells products into over 100 countries. The Company operates through English, French, German, Italian and Spanish language Websites.

