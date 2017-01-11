Boohoo.Com PLC (BOO) Receives Buy Rating from Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOO. Liberum Capital cut shares of Boohoo.Com PLC to a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Investec cut shares of Boohoo.Com PLC to an add rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 105 ($1.28) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 138.11 ($1.68).

Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) traded up 0.17% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 145.25. 7,513,787 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.63 billion. Boohoo.Com PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 35.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 147.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.34.

Boohoo.Com PLC Company Profile

boohoo.com plc is a holding company. The Company sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories through the boohoo.com Websites. The Company has presence in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and sells products into over 100 countries. The Company operates through English, French, German, Italian and Spanish language Websites.

