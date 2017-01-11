Boohoo.Com PLC (BOO) Price Target Raised to GBX 180 at Peel Hunt

Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a research note issued on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

BOO has been the topic of several other reports. Investec lowered shares of Boohoo.Com PLC to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 105 ($1.28) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Thursday, December 15th. N+1 Singer boosted their price objective on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 110 ($1.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 120 ($1.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 138.11 ($1.68).

Shares of Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) opened at 145.00 on Wednesday. Boohoo.Com PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 35.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 149.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.34. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.63 billion.

About Boohoo.Com PLC

boohoo.com plc is a holding company. The Company sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories through the boohoo.com Websites. The Company has presence in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and sells products into over 100 countries. The Company operates through English, French, German, Italian and Spanish language Websites.

