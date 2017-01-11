Boohoo.Com PLC (BOO) Price Target Raised to GBX 140 at Liberum Capital

Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOO. N+1 Singer reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Monday, September 12th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 120 ($1.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Investec downgraded shares of Boohoo.Com PLC to an add rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 105 ($1.28) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised their price target on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 138.11 ($1.68).

Shares of Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 145.25. 7,513,787 shares of the company traded hands. Boohoo.Com PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 35.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 147.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.34. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.63 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/boohoo-com-plc-boo-price-target-raised-to-gbx-140-at-liberum-capital/1148407.html.

About Boohoo.Com PLC

boohoo.com plc is a holding company. The Company sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories through the boohoo.com Websites. The Company has presence in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and sells products into over 100 countries. The Company operates through English, French, German, Italian and Spanish language Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo.Com PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo.Com PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.