Bollard Group LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,195,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,106,000 after buying an additional 1,937,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 61.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,549,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,573,000 after buying an additional 15,793,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,228,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,376,000 after buying an additional 392,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,091,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,409,000 after buying an additional 320,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,768,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,070,000 after buying an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) traded up 2.90% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.10. 3,952,228 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $63.31 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post ($2.83) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Jefferies Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Vetr raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.61 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CLSA lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Howard Weil raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “focus list” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips (ConocoPhillips) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Company operates through six operating segments, which are primarily defined by geographic region: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

