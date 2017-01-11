Bokf Na Sells 8,575 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) traded up 0.96% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,391 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $72.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. RBC Capital Markets cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, set a $65.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

