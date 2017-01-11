Bokf Na Sells 2,690 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.08% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth approximately $11,750,000. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.1% in the third quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 342,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 19.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 889,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after buying an additional 144,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) traded up 4.46% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,372,215 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.88 billion. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bokf Na Sells 2,690 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/bokf-na-sells-2690-shares-of-brookdale-senior-living-inc-bkd/1148560.html.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKD. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $29.00 target price on Brookdale Senior Living and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,384.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc is engaged in the operation of senior living communities in the United States. The Company has five segments: Retirement Centers; Assisted Living; CCRCs-Rental; Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. Its Retirement Centers segment includes owned or leased communities that are designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.