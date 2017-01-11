Bokf Na Has $2,329,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,005 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Best Buy Co. were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy Co. by 455.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter. Lucus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co. during the second quarter worth $344,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy Co. by 3,138.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 552,154 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,896,000 after buying an additional 535,106 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Best Buy Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) traded down 1.00% on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. 2,892,040 shares of the company traded hands. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71.

Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Best Buy Co. had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Best Buy Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Vetr upgraded shares of Best Buy Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

In other news, SVP Paula Baker sold 6,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $286,644.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $11,397,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,026,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy Co.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents or using its Websites or mobile applications. It operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment consists of the operations in all states, districts and territories of the United States, under various brand names, including Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater, and Pacific Kitchen and Home.

