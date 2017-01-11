Bojangles”s (BOJA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bojangles’, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOJA) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOJA. CL King initiated coverage on Bojangles’ in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bojangles’ in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bojangles’ from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bojangles’ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bojangles’ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of Bojangles’ (NASDAQ:BOJA) traded up 1.55% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,883 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.08. Bojangles’ has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16.

Bojangles’ (NASDAQ:BOJA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Bojangles’ had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bojangles’ will post $0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Bojangles’ news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,616,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $108,450,810.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Collins sold 111,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,821,977.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bojangles’ by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bojangles’ by 1.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bojangles’ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bojangles’ by 19.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bojangles’ by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bojangles’ Company Profile

Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers a range of items for breakfast, lunch, snack, dinner and after dinner. The Company’s breakfast menu includes its Cajun Filet Biscuit. It also offers hand-breaded, bone-in chicken, Chicken Supremes, Homestyle Chicken Tenders, sandwiches and wraps, as well as fixin’s, including its Seasoned Fries, Bo-Tato Rounds, Cajun Pintos and Dirty Rice.

