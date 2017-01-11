Bodycote PLC (BOY) Downgraded by Bank of America Corporation

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) was downgraded by Bank of America Corporation to a ” underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 650 ($7.90) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 670 ($8.15). Bank of America Corporation’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. N+1 Singer lifted their target price on Bodycote PLC from GBX 635 ($7.72) to GBX 690 ($8.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.27) target price on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.39) target price on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 665.36 ($8.09).

Shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) traded down 2.95% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 625.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,508 shares. Bodycote PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 493.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 664.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 614.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 596.31. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.19 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/bodycote-plc-boy-downgraded-by-bank-of-america-corporation/1148309.html.

About Bodycote PLC

Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.

